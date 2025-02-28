Ieq Capital LLC Sells 771 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 246.9% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Loop Capital cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.45.

NYSE:CP opened at $76.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.56. The stock has a market cap of $71.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1318 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.93%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

