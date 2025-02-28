Ieq Capital LLC Takes $311,000 Position in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCI. Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 75.0% during the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in HCI Group by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HCI Group by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the third quarter worth $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

HCI stock opened at $124.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.80. HCI Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.64 and a 12-month high of $126.50.

HCI Group ( NYSE:HCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.75) by $3.06. HCI Group had a return on equity of 34.17% and a net margin of 19.37%. The business had revenue of $161.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.11 million. As a group, research analysts predict that HCI Group, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. HCI Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.37%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HCI shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on HCI Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of HCI Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

