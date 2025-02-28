Ieq Capital LLC Takes $329,000 Position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Renasant by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Renasant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Renasant during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Renasant during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Renasant

In related news, CAO Kelly Hutcheson sold 1,310 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $48,103.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,586 shares in the company, valued at $645,757.92. This trade represents a 6.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Trading Down 0.2 %

Renasant Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ RNST opened at $35.84 on Friday. Renasant Co. has a 52 week low of $27.98 and a 52 week high of $39.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Renasant in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Renasant from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Renasant in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded shares of Renasant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

Renasant Profile

(Free Report)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Stories

