Ieq Capital LLC Takes $352,000 Position in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 436,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 15,423 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $566,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,259,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,592,000 after buying an additional 64,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADMA. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

ADMA opened at $15.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.00. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $23.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.14 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

ADMA Biologics Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

See Also

