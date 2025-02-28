Ieq Capital LLC Takes Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,160 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 2,509.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Fluor by 244.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 826.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fluor in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Stock Down 1.0 %

FLR opened at $37.32 on Friday. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $35.79 and a 12 month high of $60.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.89.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 13.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FLR. Barclays set a $40.00 target price on shares of Fluor and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Baird R W cut Fluor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fluor from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Fluor from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.71.

In other news, insider Thomas P. D’agostino sold 7,681 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total transaction of $433,131.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,974 shares in the company, valued at $7,780,353.86. The trade was a 5.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

