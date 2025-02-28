Ieq Capital LLC Takes Position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Liberty Energy by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 495,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,461,000 after purchasing an additional 154,070 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 61.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,146,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,918 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 872,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,651,000 after acquiring an additional 37,927 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 168.2% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 62,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 39,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC increased its position in Liberty Energy by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $17.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.57 and a 52-week high of $24.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.63.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 7.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 16,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $291,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,562,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,720,080.99. The trade was a 0.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $97,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 700,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,661,038.57. This trade represents a 0.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,936 shares of company stock worth $1,341,184 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Energy in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Liberty Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Liberty Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.30.

Liberty Energy Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

