Ieq Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Sotera Health by 164.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Sotera Health by 3.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Sotera Health in the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.08.

SHC opened at $12.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.12 and a beta of 1.91. Sotera Health has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $17.08.

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

