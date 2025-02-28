Ieq Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 76.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,585 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 649.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:YUM opened at $153.91 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $122.13 and a one year high of $155.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.47. The stock has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 54.41%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total value of $522,883.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,474,708.10. This represents a 2.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Argus upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective (down from $153.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.37.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

