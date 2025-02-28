Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August (BATS:ZAUG) Holdings Reduced by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August (BATS:ZAUG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August in the third quarter worth $74,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August in the third quarter worth $103,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August during the third quarter valued at about $237,000.

Shares of BATS:ZAUG opened at $25.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average of $24.77.

The Innovator 1 Yr August (ZAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure ZAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

