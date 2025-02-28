Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Position Boosted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,965 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBP. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 152.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 953.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $262.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $203.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.40.

Installed Building Products Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of IBP stock opened at $170.59 on Friday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.20 and a 12 month high of $281.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.19. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.99.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

