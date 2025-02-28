Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Commons Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 17,104 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.62, for a total value of $2,849,868.48. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 155,174 shares in the company, valued at $25,855,091.88. The trade was a 9.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 5,661 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.59, for a total value of $835,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 66,548 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,819.32. This represents a 7.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,368 shares of company stock worth $9,908,492 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.80.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $170.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.34 and a 12 month high of $173.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.63.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

