Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,030 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 11,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 30,339 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 27,408 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 203,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 70,586 shares during the period.

Get Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF alerts:

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PCEF opened at $19.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.48. The firm has a market cap of $824.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a one year low of $17.76 and a one year high of $19.95.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.