Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 39,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of RFV stock opened at $120.07 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF has a 1-year low of $106.80 and a 1-year high of $131.74. The company has a market cap of $261.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.39.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (RFV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Pure Value index. The fund tracks a fundamentally weighted index of US-listed value companies. RFV was launched on Mar 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

