Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM) Stake Reduced by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 521,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,892,000 after buying an additional 23,494 shares during the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 188,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,470,000 after purchasing an additional 15,121 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 27,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,164,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XMVM opened at $55.63 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $50.04 and a 1 year high of $62.50. The stock has a market cap of $258.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.34 and a 200-day moving average of $56.50.

Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (XMVM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Midcap 400 High Momentum Value index. The fund tracks a value-weighted index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by value and momentum. XMVM was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

