iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

IRTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $91.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $100.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.73.

In related news, insider Patrick Michael Murphy sold 2,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $214,037.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,034,236.03. This represents a 6.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $106.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.00. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.92 and a 52-week high of $128.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.28 and a beta of 1.29.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.30. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 118.83% and a negative net margin of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $164.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

