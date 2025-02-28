Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 25,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $91.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.89. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $73.45 and a 12 month high of $130.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.70). Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 401.83% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.785 per share. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 514.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mithu Bhargava sold 8,263 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.49, for a total value of $863,400.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,012.46. The trade was a 38.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,872 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.99, for a total transaction of $1,793,377.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 162,391 shares of company stock valued at $16,805,912. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Featured Articles

