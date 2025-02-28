iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Position Raised by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of USXF. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 247.4% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Raelipskie Partnership grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Raelipskie Partnership now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

USXF stock opened at $49.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $41.43 and a 52 week high of $52.76.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.1691 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

