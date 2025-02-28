iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Position Reduced by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,096 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FALN. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Copperleaf Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 156.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

FALN stock opened at $27.05 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $27.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.04.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.1433 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.