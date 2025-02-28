iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $368,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,784 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 24.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF stock opened at $23.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.82. The firm has a market cap of $650.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.69.

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Mortgage Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of residential and commercial mortgage REITs. REM was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

