iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,910,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,225,000 after buying an additional 48,240 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,807,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 604,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,750,000 after purchasing an additional 309,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 356,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,136,000 after purchasing an additional 14,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,982,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $54.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12-month low of $38.40 and a 12-month high of $59.78.

iShares MSCI China ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.8911 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

