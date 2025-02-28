iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 364,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,338,000 after buying an additional 70,206 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,025,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 109,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 23,682 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 40,473 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 4,667.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 64,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 63,336 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF stock opened at $50.50 on Friday. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.60. The company has a market cap of $727.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.24.

About iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

