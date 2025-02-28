Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Positive Forecast for Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock Price

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GSHD. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $94.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.10.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on GSHD

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

Shares of GSHD opened at $121.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.27. Goosehead Insurance has a 12-month low of $50.47 and a 12-month high of $130.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 168.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 567.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 462.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter.

About Goosehead Insurance

(Get Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.