Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 842.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,262,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,420,000 after buying an additional 5,598,091 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 6.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,339,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $518,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,352 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,167,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,797,000 after acquiring an additional 882,047 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,636,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 408.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 669,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,556,000 after purchasing an additional 538,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KIM. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $21.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.50. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $25.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.37.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 20.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 178.57%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

