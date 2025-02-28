Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Trading Down 5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) was down 5% during trading on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $93.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Kontoor Brands traded as low as $72.00 and last traded at $70.85. Approximately 162,212 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 595,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.58.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.17.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 8,078.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 28,273 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 24.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 242.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $2,016,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.04.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.07 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 73.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.85%.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

