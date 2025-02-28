Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Trading Down 5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTBGet Free Report) was down 5% during trading on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $93.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Kontoor Brands traded as low as $72.00 and last traded at $70.85. Approximately 162,212 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 595,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.58.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kontoor Brands

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 8,078.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 28,273 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 24.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 242.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $2,016,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.04.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTBGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.07 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 73.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.85%.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

