Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Trading 8.4% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $76.00 to $80.00. Mizuho currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Light & Wonder traded as high as $110.28 and last traded at $110.20. Approximately 830,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 712,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.63.

LNW has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Light & Wonder from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Light & Wonder from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Light & Wonder in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Light & Wonder from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on Light & Wonder from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC increased its position in Light & Wonder by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 61,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after buying an additional 33,410 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter valued at about $774,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter valued at about $725,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Light & Wonder by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,651,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,582,000 after buying an additional 56,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Light & Wonder by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 6,472 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.03 and a 200 day moving average of $96.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.

