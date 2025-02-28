Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Stock Holdings Cut by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LFUS. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 142,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,509,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 2,746.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.00.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.02, for a total transaction of $174,314.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,207.10. This represents a 18.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $234.36 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.73 and a 1 year high of $275.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.64.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.22%.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

