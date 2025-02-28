Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Trading Down 0.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.7% during trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $497.00 to $468.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Lockheed Martin traded as low as $441.75 and last traded at $445.54. Approximately 277,217 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,548,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $448.46.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LMT. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $611.00 to $523.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $579.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,471,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,630,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,461 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,887,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,374,557,000 after purchasing an additional 59,597 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 6.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,389,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,981,088,000 after purchasing an additional 209,591 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,074,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,797,437,000 after buying an additional 240,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,260,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,098,667,000 after buying an additional 134,662 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $466.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $526.08. The stock has a market cap of $105.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 59.30%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

