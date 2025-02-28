Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Stock Position Trimmed by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,164 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Masco were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Masco from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Masco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.32.

Masco Stock Down 1.8 %

MAS stock opened at $74.70 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $63.81 and a 52-week high of $86.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.25.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 838.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,658,768.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,601,988.12. This represents a 26.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

