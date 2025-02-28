Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Stake Increased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,892 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.63% of Matthews International worth $5,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Matthews International by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Matthews International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matthews International during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:MATW opened at $24.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $767.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.14. Matthews International Co. has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $32.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.96.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -50.76%.
Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.
