McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Holdings Raised by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $739,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 164.9% in the 4th quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,935 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 209,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,989,000 after acquiring an additional 41,328 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 28,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $2,163,926.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,814.31. This represents a 81.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of MKC stock opened at $81.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.74. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $66.88 and a 1 year high of $85.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.75.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 11.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on MKC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.