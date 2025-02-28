Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Ardent Capital Management Inc.

Ardent Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,039 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,421 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 6.7% of Ardent Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ardent Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $14,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. One Day In July LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 961 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 1,523 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Prakash Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,045,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,368 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $658.24 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $414.50 and a 12 month high of $740.91. The company has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $651.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $595.06.

Meta Platforms Increases Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. This is a positive change from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 8.78%.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 35,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.97, for a total transaction of $21,838,890.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.75, for a total value of $613,155.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,212,039.50. The trade was a 2.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 813,951 shares of company stock valued at $526,565,232. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on META. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $685.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $719.26.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on META

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.