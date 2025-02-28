Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV cut its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 744,156 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 324,268 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 2.9% of ING Groep NV’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $435,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 457,092 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $261,680,000 after acquiring an additional 112,047 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 991 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 5,877 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total value of $538,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,738,325. This trade represents a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.49, for a total value of $238,503.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,166 shares in the company, valued at $11,068,173.34. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 813,951 shares of company stock worth $526,565,232. 13.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $620.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $719.26.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META stock opened at $658.24 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $414.50 and a 52-week high of $740.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $651.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $595.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. This is a boost from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.78%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

