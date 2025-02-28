MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Free Report) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,115 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 112,605 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFM. Amarillo National Bank purchased a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 16.5% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,189 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 27,230 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,726 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 13,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,069 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period.

MFM stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $5.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.55.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.0215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

