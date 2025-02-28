Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Mirion Technologies were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 680.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Mirion Technologies Stock Performance

MIR stock opened at $14.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.71 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.50. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $18.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a positive return on equity of 4.78%. Research analysts anticipate that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MIR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Baird R W upgraded shares of Mirion Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Mirion Technologies from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mirion Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mirion Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

