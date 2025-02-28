Morgan Stanley Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock Price

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FLYW. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Flywire in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Flywire from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Flywire from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group cut Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

Get Flywire alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FLYW

Flywire Stock Down 1.3 %

FLYW stock opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.73, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.87. Flywire has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $31.54.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.85 million. Flywire had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 4.23%. As a group, analysts expect that Flywire will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flywire

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Flywire by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,799,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,892,000 after acquiring an additional 17,062 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Flywire by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,226,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,496,000 after purchasing an additional 112,218 shares during the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,143,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Flywire by 3.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,408,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,199,000 after purchasing an additional 326,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Flywire by 19.3% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 6,226,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,516 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flywire

(Get Free Report)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.