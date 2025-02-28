Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $4,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 101.7% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Morningstar by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Morningstar during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar Price Performance

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $311.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $328.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $329.97. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $281.37 and a 12 month high of $365.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.15. Morningstar had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.81 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is 24.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

View Our Latest Analysis on Morningstar

Insider Activity at Morningstar

In other Morningstar news, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 3,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.88, for a total transaction of $1,137,332.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,106,235.52. This represents a 15.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.89, for a total value of $562,659.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,151,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,328,450,736.80. This represents a 0.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,561 shares of company stock valued at $13,300,821. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Morningstar

(Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

Featured Articles

