Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its position in Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Free Report) by 50.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,000 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Neumora Therapeutics were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in Neumora Therapeutics by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Neumora Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Neumora Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Neumora Therapeutics from $22.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Neumora Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Neumora Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NMRA opened at $1.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.54. Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.05.

Neumora Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neumora Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neumora Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.