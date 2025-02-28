New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 1,035 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.17% of Atkore worth $5,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 445.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 48.8% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Atkore by 63.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Atkore by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $135.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Loop Capital lowered Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Atkore from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Roth Capital upgraded Atkore to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 target price (up from $93.00) on shares of Atkore in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atkore currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.17.

Atkore Price Performance

ATKR opened at $62.38 on Friday. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $194.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.27.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.77 million. Atkore had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $32,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,400. The trade was a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeri L. Isbell sold 3,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $315,282.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,757.55. This represents a 11.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

About Atkore

(Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

