New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 277,827 Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,735,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,827 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 1.25% of Community Health Systems worth $5,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Community Health Systems by 157.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,166,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550,678 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 1,278.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 707,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 656,447 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 301.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 334,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 250,909 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 522.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 264,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 221,759 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 201,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CYH shares. StockNews.com raised Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Community Health Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on Community Health Systems from $4.80 to $4.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.18.

Community Health Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CYH opened at $3.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.63. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $6.29.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Health Systems Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

