New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 42,368 Shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. (NYSE:GRDN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. (NYSE:GRDN – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 278,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,368 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.44% of Guardian Pharmacy Services worth $5,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Guardian Pharmacy Services during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 24,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 13,720 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services stock opened at $18.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.86. Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $25.74.

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc, a pharmacy service company, provides a suite of technology-enabled services designed to help residents of long-term health care facilities (LTCFs) in the United States. Its individualized clinical, drug dispensing, and administration capabilities are used to serve the needs of residents in lower acuity LTCFs, such as assisted living facilities and behavioral health facilities and group homes.

