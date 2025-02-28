New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $5,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 42.7% in the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $123.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $92.45 and a 52-week high of $127.69. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.27 and a 200 day moving average of $119.38.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 3.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 280.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Camden Property Trust news, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $204,931.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,469,583.04. This trade represents a 1.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 7,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $838,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,365,457.50. The trade was a 2.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,413 shares of company stock worth $2,895,718 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

