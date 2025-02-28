New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 437,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,610 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $4,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,364,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,281,000 after acquiring an additional 271,853 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in DigitalBridge Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,167,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,895,000 after purchasing an additional 317,776 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 101.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 314,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 158,790 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,538,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 482.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 144,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 119,922 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DBRG stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average of $12.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 372.53, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.91. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $19.49.

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. DigitalBridge Group had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $101.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.01 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.61.

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

