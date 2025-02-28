New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 212,792 Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 738,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,792 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.71% of Corsair Gaming worth $4,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRSR. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 579.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 82,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 70,083 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth $462,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Corsair Gaming by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 129,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 43,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 85.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,037,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857,532 shares in the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie lowered their price target on Corsair Gaming from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Corsair Gaming from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.14.

Corsair Gaming stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.57. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $13.18.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Corsair Gaming had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. Equities research analysts expect that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

