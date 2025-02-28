New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 2,802 Shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $4,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMSF. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in AMERISAFE in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 6.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE Stock Performance

AMSF stock opened at $50.80 on Friday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $60.24. The company has a market capitalization of $967.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.62.

AMERISAFE Cuts Dividend

AMERISAFE ( NASDAQ:AMSF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $73.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.37 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is 51.21%.

AMERISAFE Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers’ compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

