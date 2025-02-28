New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 598 Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Avidity Biosciences were worth $5,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the third quarter worth $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 217.8% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Avidity Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ RNA opened at $29.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.98. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,772.45% and a negative return on equity of 27.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Avidity Biosciences

In other news, insider W. Michael Flanagan sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $858,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,389 shares in the company, valued at $3,054,364.53. The trade was a 21.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 1,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $53,539.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,958 shares in the company, valued at $370,598.80. This trade represents a 12.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,138 shares of company stock worth $4,229,012 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Avidity Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Featured Articles

