New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Assurant were worth $5,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Assurant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Assurant by 509.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Biju Nair sold 3,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total transaction of $604,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,162. The trade was a 14.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Assurant Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $211.18 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.12 and a 12-month high of $230.55. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.83. Assurant had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 EPS for the current year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 22.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Assurant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Assurant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Assurant in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.17.

Assurant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

