New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,261 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.15% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $4,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HASI. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,267.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HASI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

HASI opened at $28.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.95. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 13.55 and a current ratio of 11.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.74 and a 200 day moving average of $30.70.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 52.15% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $37.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.33%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

