New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $4.68 Million Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $4,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in Ovintiv by 3.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 196,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,529,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ovintiv by 5,704.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 85,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 83,621 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Ovintiv by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.88.

Ovintiv Price Performance

OVV opened at $43.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.92 and a 200 day moving average of $42.13.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.92%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

