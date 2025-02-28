New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $4.76 Million Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Hasbro worth $4,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,629,000 after acquiring an additional 8,270 shares during the period. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 972.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 29,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 26,337 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at $496,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of HAS stock opened at $65.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.10 and a 200-day moving average of $64.30. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $49.21 and a one year high of $73.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 47.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Hasbro from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, February 21st. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Hasbro from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Hasbro from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

Read Our Latest Report on HAS

Hasbro Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.