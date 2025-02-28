New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $4.79 Million Stock Holdings in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 159,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $4,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial during the third quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRBG stock opened at $33.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.94. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $34.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.04). Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 11.39%. Analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Corebridge Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 121,956,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $3,837,963,376.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,282,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,584,743.74. This trade represents a 48.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Corebridge Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corebridge Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.64.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

